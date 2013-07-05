Australian PM in Indonesia for talks

Video

Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is in Indonesia for official talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Aside from the issue of asylum seekers, business leaders in Australia have high hopes that Mr Rudd can boost trade ties between the two neighbours - and in particular resolve the dispute over cattle exports.

The following report by Karishma Vaswani contains some disturbing images of animal cruelty filmed in Indonesia in 2011 by an animal rights activist.