The US Federal Reserve
Video

Will US Fed scale back help as American economy improves?

The American economy is showing signs that things are getting better - housing is rebounding and the job market is getting stronger.

Given the improvements, investors want to know when the US Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its help for the economy - that is, buying $85bn dollars a month in bonds and keeping interest rates low.

Samira Hussain reports.

  • 19 Jun 2013
