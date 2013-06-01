Money being counted
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Struggle for fair salaries in Dubai

Unions and strikes are banned in the UAE, but migrant workers at Dubai's biggest construction firm recently downed tools in a rare example of industrial action.

The strike organisers face deportation, so was it an isolated incident or could more action follow?

Jonathan Frewin reports.

  • 01 Jun 2013
Go to next video: Paying a high price for unsafe roads