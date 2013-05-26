Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dreamliner: Japan's ANA restarts 787 flights
Japan's All Nippon Airways has resumed commercial flights of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the first time since the planes were grounded over safety fears.
The first flight landed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sunday evening, local time, after a short flight from Sapporo in northern Japan.
Other airlines have already resumed 787 flights, but ANA is Boeing's biggest Dreamliner customer, with 17 planes.
An overheating battery on an ANA flight led 787s being grounded in January.
Joe Lynam reports.
-
26 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window