Smart meters: Hacking fear ahead of nationwide roll-out
Smart meters have helped many people take control of their energy use by showing how much gas or electricity they are using, there and then.
Over the next few years the plan is for every household to get one, at a cost of £11bn - but technology experts say some of the meters can be hacked.
One of the issues is the safety of the data collected by the meters and transferred back to the utility companies.
Zoe Kleinman reports.
25 May 2013
