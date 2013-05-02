Economy high on Malaysia poll agenda

Video

The countdown to the Malaysian elections - expected to be the closest in the country's history - continues.

The economy is definitely high on the agenda for this weekend's poll.

It has grown at a moderate - for the developing world - rate of 5% in the last two years, but it maintains one of the highest debt levels in the region.

Malaysian leaders say some painful structural reforms are needed.

Jennifer Pak spoke to some voters in the capital Kuala Lumpur.