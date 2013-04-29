Media player
Austerity 'has led to suicides', say Oxford researchers
A group of researchers claims that austerity measures in Europe and North America are having a devastating effect on health, including increased levels of suicide and depression.
The author of the research, David Stuckler from Oxford University, and independent strategist Howard Wheeldon spoke to BBC World's Global programme.
29 Apr 2013
