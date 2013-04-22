Video

Philips, the world's biggest lighting maker, has reported a 38% jump in first quarter LED sales from a year earlier.

The pricey but long-life and energy-efficient bulbs now represent 23% of its lighting sales.

The Dutch healthcare and consumer appliances group said it made 154m euros ($201m; £132m) in the first three months of the year.

Chief executive officer Frans Van Houten spoke to BBC's World Business Report's Sally Bundock about the company's results.