Spotify's global expansion plans

Music streaming service Spotify has launched in Mexico - its first push into the huge Latin American market.

The Swedish start-up, which has more than 24m active users, has also gone live in Asia - in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Launches in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland mean the service is now accessible in a total of 28 countries.

Robert Ashcroft, Chief Executive of PRS for music, spoke to the BBC to explain how the website makes its money and discuss if streaming services are a viable model to ensure musicians are adequately paid for their work.