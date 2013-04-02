Media player
What will the new Financial Conduct Authority do?
The new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the City's behavioural watchdog, starts business today.
Speaking to the Today programme's Evan Davis, Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the FCA, outlined the role of the regulator whose job is to protect people from financial misconduct.
"There is a need for clearer information" he said.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 2 April 2013.
