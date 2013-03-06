Coins and notes coming out of a purse
Payday lenders told to improve by OFT

The biggest payday loan companies have been accused by the Office of Fair Trading of irresponsible lending at exorbitant interest rates.

They have been given an ultimatum to change the way they operate within three months or face losing their licences.

The OFT has been investigating a series of complaints about the firms as our correspondent Ed Thomas reports.

