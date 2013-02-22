Media player
Rising petrol prices are 'forcing drivers off the road'
The Automobile Association (AA) is warning that rising petrol prices are forcing drivers off the road.
The group is calling on the chancellor to cancel a planned rise on duty in September.
Richard Westcott reports.
22 Feb 2013
