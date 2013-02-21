Media player
A French minister has responded angrily to the boss of US tyremaker Titan who said he would have to be "stupid" to invest in the country.
Maurice Taylor made the claims in a letter to France's minister for industrial recovery, Arnaud Montebourg.
On Thursday, Mr Montebourg replied that Mr Taylor's "extreme" comments showed a "perfect ignorance of what our country is".
Hugh Schofield reports.
21 Feb 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window