The Philippines looks to protect its migrant workers
According to the International Labour Organization, there are more than 50 million domestic workers globally.
Some of these workers are mistreated and there are also concerns over the amount of money they are paid.
As a result, countries such as the Philippines, which has a large number of Filipinos working as domestic helpers in various countries, have been taking steps to try and protect their rights.
The BBC's Kate McGeown reports from an overseas employment centre in Manila.
09 Jan 2013
