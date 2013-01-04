Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Service sector figures prompt UK economy fears
Figures for the crucial services part of the UK economy - shops, banks, restaurants - show that the sector has shrunk for the first time in two years.
The index which is used to measure activity in the sector fell to 48.9 in December. Any score below 50 indicates the sector is shrinking.
Adam Parsons reports.
-
04 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window