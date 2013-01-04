Media player
Burma 'enjoying investment boom'
Burma is enjoying a boom in inward investment, says Hans Vriens, a partner at business advisory group Vriens & Partners.
Mr Vriens told Asia Business Report that foreign companies were particularly interested in the country's telecoms, and oil and gas industries.
He said that Japanese firms were leading the way, and that the Burmese people were "excited and hopeful" at the growing economic opportunities in the country.
04 Jan 2013
