Challenges for India's ageing population
The challenges and opportunities presented by India's burgeoning youth are much talked about, but often overlooked is how the country's population is also ageing.
With 1.2bn people, India is second in size only to China. and according to a recent report by a UN agency, India is sitting on a social time-bomb.
Adrienne Murray reports.
17 Dec 2012
