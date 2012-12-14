Media player
China 'driving global wine market'
Hong Kong's wine auction market is becoming more sophisticated, with local buyers more knowledgeable about the wine itself, and how to buy it.
"It's a healthier and more discerning market [now]," Robert Sleigh from Sotheby's tells the BBC.
In fact, he says, Greater China as a whole is driving the international market for top end wines.
The BBC's Jennifer Pak reports.
