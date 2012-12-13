Devastated banana crop
Typhoon Bopha hits Philippine banana crop

Typhoon Bopha has destroyed vast swathes of banana crop in the Philippines, threatening a vital source of income for what is the world's third-largest exporter of the fruit.

The Philippines banana growing associations estimate that $300m (£186m) worth of the crop has been lost.

Farmers in particular are worried about their livelihoods.

The BBC's Kate McGeown reports.

