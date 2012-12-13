Media player
Typhoon Bopha hits Philippine banana crop
Typhoon Bopha has destroyed vast swathes of banana crop in the Philippines, threatening a vital source of income for what is the world's third-largest exporter of the fruit.
The Philippines banana growing associations estimate that $300m (£186m) worth of the crop has been lost.
Farmers in particular are worried about their livelihoods.
The BBC's Kate McGeown reports.
13 Dec 2012
