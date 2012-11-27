Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abu Dhabi's artistic ambitions
Abu Dhabi has just hosted its annual art fair - one small part of its strategy to become the Middle East's cultural hub.
While the art fair gets bigger each year, its far more ambitious plans to build its own versions of the Louvre and the Guggenheim museums are evolving much more slowly, with big delays to the projects.
Katy Watson reports.
-
27 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window