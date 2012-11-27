Video

Arcelor Mittal is no longer welcome in France, its minister for industrial recovery has said, accusing the steelmaker of "lying" and "disrespecting" the country.

The multinational angered workers and the government when it announced a plan in October to close two furnaces at its steel plant in Florange.

"We no longer want Arcelor Mittal in France because they didn't respect France," Arnaud Montebourg told French business daily Les Echos.

The Mittal family said they were "extremely shocked" by the comments.

Alpa Patel reports.