Inflation figure graphic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK inflation rate rises to 2.7% in October

The UK's inflation rate rose sharply last month following an increase in tuition fees and food prices.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 2.7% in October, up from 2.2% the month before.

Hugh Pym reports.

  • 13 Nov 2012