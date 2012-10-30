How has Ikea changed furniture design?

A quarter of a century after the first Ikea store opened in the UK, the company's catalogue is now said to be the world's most widely-distributed publication.

So it's not surprising that Ikea's influence on our homes has been quite dramatic, with many living rooms and bedrooms now featuring at least one of the Swedish store's pieces of furniture.

Michael Czerwinski from the Design Museum visited a special historical display of Ikea's products in London, to evaluate the company's influence on past, present and future furniture design.

Video journalist: Andrew Humphrey