Animal behaviour in the boardroom

In the first management course of its kind in the UK, Chester Zoo has started opening to local businesses so they can observe the animals.
Leading a group of business people around the zoo, Dutch biologist-turned-leadership expert Patrick van Veen explained that they are taught how primitive behaviour is still alive and well in the workplace.
By observing monkeys and apes, the premise is that they will start to understand their colleagues better, he said.
Katie Prescott reports.
26 Oct 2012
