Carmaker Ford has announced plans to close two UK plants with the loss of 1,400 jobs.

Its Southampton Transit van factory and the stamping plant at Dagenham, Essex, will shut, with union sources saying the job losses could reach 2,000.

Ford said it planned to close the plants next year.

Unite's Roger Maddison told BBC News that employees at Dagenham had been "close to tears" at the news.