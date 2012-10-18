Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia looks to adapt to life after China boom
Australia's economy is intimately linked to China's, thanks to the latter's enormous imports of Australian mining resources.
But China's slowdown raises a lot of questions - will Australia also slow, will life become a struggle, and does it face debt problems similar to the US and Europe?
The BBC's Duncan Kennedy investigates.
-
18 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window