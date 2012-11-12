Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How mobile phone malware works
With a couple of mouse clicks amateur cyber thieves can quickly create malware that steals cash from smartphones.
The growing number of such kits is behind the rapid rise in the number of viruses aimed at owners and users of mobiles.
Kevin Mahaffey, chief technology officer at Lookout mobile security, demonstrates how easy it is to create mobile malware.
-
12 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window