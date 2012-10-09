IMF meeting Tokyo, October 2012
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

International Monetary Fund lowers global growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed its growth forecast for China to 7.8% this year, from 8%.

It has also lowered its growth forecast for Japan and India.

The IMF said that if the eurozone crisis worsens and the United States doesn't act to avoid its fiscal cliff, emerging Asian economies will be at risk.

The BBC's Michelle Fleury has more.

  • 09 Oct 2012