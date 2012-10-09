The IMF's Chief economist Olivier Blanchard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Global economic recovery weakening , says International Monetary Fund

The global economic recovery is weakening as government policies have failed to restore confidence, the International Monetary Fund has said.

IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said Europe's financial troubles were still causing tremors throughout the global economy: "You can call it a general feeling of uncertainty about the future."

  • 09 Oct 2012
Go to next video: IMF lowers global growth forecast