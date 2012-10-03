Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram
India's finance minister Chidambaram on financial reform

India is on the path of financial reform, the Finance Minister P Chidambaram has told BBC News.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew North, Mr Chidambaram said he expected the economy to return to strong growth when global conditions improved, and he denied that corruption was rife in his government.

