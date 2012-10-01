Media player
How austerity is harming Spain's youth, as debt levels rise
The Spanish government has predicted that debt levels will rise as much as 90.5% of the country's total wealth in 2013 because of the money spent bailing out the banks.
The country is already suffering from record levels of unemployment, with the young being hit particularly hard.
The BBC's Tom Burridge took a look at how Spain's shrinking public sector is affecting the youth.
01 Oct 2012
