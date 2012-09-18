Video

The Indian government's decision to allow in foreign firms into the Indian retail market stands in the balance.

Delhi's plan is aimed at reviving a flagging economy, but small shops fear they will be put out of business.

The BBC's Sameer Hashmi spoke to Kishore Biyani from the Future Group who runs one of the biggest retailers in India, Pantaloon Retail, to ask how the move was likely to affect the sector.