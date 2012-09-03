Media player
Hyundai Motor deal is 'as good as it gets' for workers
After four months of negotiations, workers at the South Korean car maker, Hyundai Motor, will vote on a deal which would bring their strike to an end.
Hyundai Motor and its unions have agreed a 5.4% rise in wages, the abolishing of night shifts and a record bonus equivalent to almost half a year's salary.
Vivek Vaidya, an auto analyst at Frost & Sullivan, told the BBC's Asia Business Report that the workers are getting a good deal.
03 Sep 2012
