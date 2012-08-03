Media player
Brazil oil giant Petrobras second quarter results due
The Brazilian oil giant Petrobras is set to announce its second quarter results.
The company is leading drilling operations in Brazil's deep water oil-fields.
But for all the money Petrobras is due to earn from exploiting such huge reserves of crude, its profits and its share price have both been on the slide.
Jeremy Howell reports.
