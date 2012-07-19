Meet China's booming middle class

Video

China is preparing for a major change in its top political leadership in the autumn, with President Hu Jintao and other senior leaders stepping down after 10 years in charge.

President Hu has overseen a decade in which China has become the driving force of the world's economy, creating a middle class now estimated at 300 million people.

The BBC's World Affairs Editor, John Simpson, reports from Beijing on those who have prospered in booming China.