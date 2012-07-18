Media player
HSBC apologises over claims it aided money-laundering
Executives at HSBC, a bank that has its roots in Asia, have apologised at a US Senate hearing over claims the bank aided money-laundering activities.
HSBC's chief compliance officer resigned after it was alleged HSBC ignored warnings Mexican drug money was being allowed to pass through the bank
Asia Business Report's Rico Hizon asked Sumit Agarwal, associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Business School, if money laundering was an issue that Asian banks face as well.
18 Jul 2012
