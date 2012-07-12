Job search website
Video

Australian jobs market slowdown

Finding a job in Australia is getting harder, underlined by a fall in newspaper and online employment advertising.

There are still jobs to be found, especially in the mining sector. But some of Australia's big names, such as Qantas and Fairfax Media, are having a tough time.

As Duncan Kennedy reports, the consensus among economists is that the unemployment level will be higher by the end of the year.

