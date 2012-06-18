Gardens by the Bay
Gardens by the Bay seek to promote green thinking

Singapore has spent 1bn Singapore dollars ($784m; £504m) to build Gardens by the Bay, an energy efficient green space in the heart of the city.

The gardens, which house man-made "super trees", and conservatories are part of drive to raise awareness of the environment among citizens.

Kenneth Er, chief operating officer of the Gardens by the Bay, and a forest ecologist, explains how the project seeks to achieve that.

