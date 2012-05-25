Media player
Why are India's airlines struggling?
Over the last few months, the problems faced by Indian Airlines have been well documented.
Financial difficulties or simmering disputes with staff are a recurrent issue and almost all of the country's airlines are failing to make a profit.
In the past five years they have racked up losses of around $6bn dollars.
All this at a time when passenger numbers are rising - so why is the sector in such a troubled state?
Rajini Vaidyanathan reports.
25 May 2012
