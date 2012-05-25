Air India
Why are India's airlines struggling?

Over the last few months, the problems faced by Indian Airlines have been well documented.

Financial difficulties or simmering disputes with staff are a recurrent issue and almost all of the country's airlines are failing to make a profit.

In the past five years they have racked up losses of around $6bn dollars.

All this at a time when passenger numbers are rising - so why is the sector in such a troubled state?

Rajini Vaidyanathan reports.

