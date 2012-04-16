cashier till
Businesses must spend cash to get economy moving

The Ernst & Young ITEM Club says monetary policy has saved the country from a double-dip recession.

Its latest snapshot of the UK economy came out on Monday, showing that the economy will stall for the rest of the year unless nervous businesses get over their reluctance to invest.

Professor Peter Spencer, chief economic advisor to The Ernst&Young ITEM club, told BBC Radio 5 live Wake Up To Money more.

  • 16 Apr 2012
