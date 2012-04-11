Media player
Investors leaving gold market to shore up other assets
Gold has previously been seen as a safe haven for investors but now the precious metal has hit a three-month low.
As some people rush to sell it to cover losses in other assets amid concern about Europe's debt crisis, the price has fallen by 2%.
In August 2011, gold hit a record price of $1890 (£1190) an ounce.
BBC Radio 5 live Wake Up To Money asked Martin Arnold, senior analyst at ETF Securities, what is causing the fluctuation in price.
