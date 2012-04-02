Video

Juergen Stark, who resigned last year as the European Central Bank's chief economist, has told the BBC's Hard Talk that the risk of eurozone debt woes spreading, the so-called contagion threat, has always been "overstated".

Mr Stark added that it is too early to say if Greece, who has received two bailouts, will be able to meet its austerity targets and it will be known in six months time.

The edition of Hard Talk featuring the interview with Juergen Stark will be broadcast on BBC News Channel on Monday 2 April at 0430 GMT, and Tuesday 3 April at 0030 GMT.