"China is a very attractive market", says Metro boss
The German company, Metro has forecast flat profits this year due to a stuttering global economy and costs from expanding its business.
The world's fourth-largest retailer has said high unemployment and austerity programmes in Europe have damaged consumer spending in the region.
Metro reported a 1.8% fall in pre-tax 2011 earnings to 2.37bn euros.
The chief executive of Metro, Olaf Kock told the BBC, "We need to be decisive and move on with our business model."
20 Mar 2012
