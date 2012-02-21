Video

An alliance of more than 20 countries has been formed to try and pressurise the European Union into abandoning its carbon tax on airlines.

The countries, led by the United States and China, are all sending delegates to a meeting in Moscow to discuss the best ways to retaliate against the tax.

The EU is charging airlines for all the carbon they emit on flights in European airspace and will start demanding payments later this year.

The BBC's Jeremy Howell reports.