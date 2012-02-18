Media player
Can Bahrain still entice Formula 1?
One of the most costly economic side effects of Bahrain's unrest was the loss of the country's Formula 1 race.
It is estimated the full effect of cancelled travel, hotel rooms, restaurant meals and visiting fans was nearly $500m - almost 3% of the island's economy.
This year, the Grand Prix is scheduled to go ahead, but there are still calls for it to be called off.
What can Bahrain do to ensure it is able to hold its lucrative race?
Philip Hampsheir reports.
18 Feb 2012
