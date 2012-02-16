Video

Suleman Sacranie is the founder of the online wholesaler 99pwholesaler.com. As a young entrepreneur starting a new business he says it is crucial to have the right expertise on your side.

As someone who is involved in the retail industry, Suleman says he made sure he worked with people with retail expertise so he could avoid making novice mistakes.

