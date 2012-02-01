Video

Certain regions in China are increasing their minimum wage in an attempt to improve labour relations.

The southern city of Shenzhen, a manufacturing base for companies like Apple supplier Foxconn, is increasing its minimum wage by nearly 14% starting from Wednesday.

Employees in Shenzhen will be entitled to about $240 (£152) per month, the highest minimum wage in the country.

The southwest province of Sichuan has also raised wages by at least 23%.

However, the BBC's Martin Patience reports that the salary increase may not be enough to quell worker dissatisfaction.