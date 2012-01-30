Inside a property in London
Living like London's super-rich

London has always attracted the super rich - in the 1970s it was the oil money from the Gulf. In the 1980s it attracted Asian industrialists and financiers and then Russian Oligarchs.

Even with a global economic downturn, the city is still benefitting, as BBC's Aaron Heslehurst has been finding out.

