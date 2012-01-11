Little Chef to cut over 500 jobs

Video

Motorway restaurant group, Little Chef, has announced it is to close 67 of its 161 outlets and make between 500 and 600 job cuts.

The firm has said the jobs being cut are a mix of full and part-time positions around the UK.

It is closing the restaurants because they are making a loss, it said.

Little Chef blamed the weak economy and the location of the branches for their poor performance. It will leave the company with about 1,500 staff.

Julia Caesar reports.