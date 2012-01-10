A chef working in the UK from Albania
Non-EU migration affects unemployment, says report

The government's official advisers on migration say there is a link between immigration from outside the European Union and job losses among UK workers.

The Migration Advisory Committee said there were 23 fewer UK jobs for every 100 migrants from outside the EU.

But a separate report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) says immigration has had little impact.

Matt Prodger reports.

